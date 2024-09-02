3 held, 17-year-old apprehended for killing man in Burari

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Three men were arrested and a juvenile was apprehended for allegedly killing a man after he returned a mobile phone to one of the accused, police said on Monday.

Three of the four accused were identified as Aman (24), Manav Sharma, (22), and Rudrashish Tiwari (20), all residents of Burari, they said.

Police received a PCR call on Saturday night regarding a quarrel that had broken out at the Nathpura Bus Stand in Burari. One injured person was shifted to a hospital and was declared dead, a senior police officer said.

The police rushed to the spot and apprehended the 17-year-old accused, he said. The rest of the accused were also arrested.

The deceased was identified as Sumit Khatri (32), a resident of Nathupura village.

During the investigation, the police found that all the accused were drug addicts. Another person, Dinesh reportedly took Manav's mobile phone on the pretext of making a call but did not return it, police said.

Manav, along with the other accused, went to Dinesh's house, to take his mobile phone back, but did not find Dinesh there. They then asked his mother to return Manav's phone, and they said, Following this, Dinesh's known, Khatri went to return the phone at the Nathupura bus stand. Upon seeing the phone with him, the accused attacked him and left him seriously injured, police added.