3 held, 2 arrested for brandishing dagger, beer bottles on moving bike in Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Delhi Police on Thursday arrested two persons and apprehended three juveniles for brandishing a dagger and carrying beer bottles while they were riding a motorcycle on the streets of southwest Delhi, officials said.

The matter came to fore when a video clip of the incident surfaced on social media, the police said.

In a 28-second video clip, they were seen sitting on a moving motorcycle without helmets, carrying beer bottles and brandishing a dagger to other commuters.

A passerby recorded a video of the act somewhere near Safdarjung Hospital and posted it on the X, a police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Rohit Meena said taking suo motu action on the X user's post, the police launched a manhunt for the accused.

Meena said a case was registered against the accused under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 336 (act endangering human life or the personal safety of others) of the India Penal Code and 3/181 5/184, 128/129 of Motor Vehicles Act and provisions of Arms Act at Safdarjung Enclave police station.

Another officer said after obtaining the ownership of the motorcycle, a raid was conducted at Shriram Camp in Nanakpura, following which two men -- Akash (21) and Karan (20) -- were arrested and three juveniles apprehended. PTI ALK RPA