3 held after man molests woman during argument, makes her prostrate and apologise

Nagpur, Dec 20 (PTI) A man and two of his friends have been arrested after he allegedly molested a woman and made her prostrate during an argument in Nagpur, an official has said.

The police action came after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The woman was allegedly molested by one Vikas Borkar after she confronted him for tormenting a stray dog, an MIDC police station official said.

“The incident took place on Wednesday night. After the argument between the two, Vikas returned with a couple of his friends and forced the woman to apologise by making her lie down on the ground," he said.

On the 44-year-old woman's complaint, Borkar and his friends Rajesh Mishra and Pankaj Barekar were arrested, he added. PTI COR BNM NR