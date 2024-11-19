3 held after minister Anupriya Patel gives ultimatum to police over assault on Apna Dal(S) worker

Mirzapur (UP), Nov 19 (PTI) Three people were arrested here on Tuesday after Union minister Anupriya Patel gave the police a two-hour ultimatum saying if they fail to take action against those behind an attack on an Apna Dal (S) worker she would escalate the matter with the chief minister.

The Apna Dal(S) president also raised questions on the Uttar Pradesh police's stated policy of zero tolerance towards criminals.

Apna Dal's sector president Ajay Patel and his wife Bindu were allegedly assaulted in the night of November 18 at Kuraihi village under the Gopura outpost of Vindhyachal police station by some people who allegedly entered their house.

They also attempted to kidnap their daughter, the family has alleged.

The accused allegedly came to consume liquor at the victim's house but were denied. Angry, they later came in inebriated state and thrashed Ajay Patel and tried to abduct his daughter, a family member said.

When she came to know about the incident, Union minister Patel visited Mandli hospital to meet her party worker and called the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP).

She blasted the Vindhyachal police for their alleged negligence in the case, accusing them of being preoccupied with "facilitating" drug trafficking. She questioned the law enforcement system's commitment to the Uttar Pradesh government's "zero-tolerance" policy towards crime.

"Is this the zero-tolerance policy we claim to uphold?” she asked, highlighting the lack of immediate medical care, police response, or legal action in the case.

Patel also issued a two-hour ultimatum to the police, warning that if swift action was not taken, she would escalate the matter with the chief minister.

Following her stern warning, the Vindhyachal police promptly registered an FIR and arrested three of the seven accused.

Vidhayachal police station Inspector C P Pandey said the FIR was registered based on a video that is being widely circulated.

The FIR has been lodged under BNS sections including 191(2) (rioting), 115(2) (voluntary causing hurt), 333 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 137(2) (kidnapping). PTI ABN TIR TIR