3 held as Delhi Police bust inter-state drug syndicate; 26 kg cannabis seized

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) The Delhi Police busted an inter-state syndicate smuggling cannabis from the Naxal-affected areas of Andhra Pradesh to the capital, and arrested three people, including a former assistant sales manager, in Delhi’s Azadpur, an official said on Tuesday.

The police seized 26 kilograms of cannabis during the operation and also nabbed the key supplier, identified as Sandeep Pall (34), from Visakhapatnam after an extensive search that stretched across hundreds of kilometres, including Naxalite-affected areas in Andhra Pradesh.

According to a tip-off, a fresh consignment of cannabis was to be delivered in Delhi by operatives linked to sources in Visakhapatnam. Two suspects, including Sanjay Katara (62) and Meena Devi (42), were intercepted at Mukundpur Chowk while travelling on a two-wheeler.

"Acting on surveillance and credible field intelligence, the team apprehended the duo and recovered 26 kilograms of ganja packed in multiple polythene-wrapped packets concealed within their scooter and personal belongings," a senior police officer said.

The packaging of the contraband suggested it was ready for local distribution to dealers operating in Delhi-NCR.

During interrogation, Katara revealed that he was a 1985 graduate and had worked earlier as an assistant sales manager in reputable shoe manufacturing firms.

“However, in pursuit of quick money, he left his legitimate job and gradually got involved in the illegal drug trade,” the officer added.

Initially working as a middleman, Katara began procuring cannabis directly from Pall in Visakhapatnam, who allegedly sourced the drug from remote jungle areas of Andhra Pradesh, he said.

Based on Katara’s confession, a police team was dispatched to Visakhapatnam. Assisted by the local police, the Delhi team tracked Pall through areas including the Naxal-infested zones of G. Madugula and Padero, eventually arresting him from the Kancharapalem locality.

Pall, originally from Uttar Pradesh, told police he moved to Andhra Pradesh in search of work and had been working as an auto driver. He was introduced to the narcotics trade by one of his passengers, who claimed they sourced cannabis from forested regions of the state.

Further investigation is underway to unearth the complete network and identify local distributors connected to the syndicate. PTI SSJ SSJ MPL MPL