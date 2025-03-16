3 held for attack on Himachal Congress' ex-MLA Bamber Thakur

Shimla, Mar 16 (PTI) Three people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in an attack on former Congress MLA Bamber Thakur at his residence, police said on Sunday.

The driver who dropped the four shooters near Thakur’s residence is among those arrested. His vehicle has also been impounded, Bilapsur SP Sandeep Dhawal told the PTI.

Thakur was attacked by four assailants at the government residence of his wife on March 14 when he was sitting in the courtyard.

The shooters, who came on foot, had fired around 12 rounds injuring Thakur, his personal security officer and a supporter, the police said.

The former Congress MLA suffered a bullet injury in his leg.

CCTV footage revealed that the attackers were dropped near Thakur’s residence in a vehicle, the police said.

A case of attempt to murder under BNS section 109 (attempt to murder) and section 3(5) (criminal act done by multiple people), and section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered against unknown people.

Investigations are underway on the basics of spot evidence, social media inputs and CCTV footage and several people have been questioned, the police said.

The Himachal Pradesh Police had on Saturday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Saturday to probe into the attack on former Congress MLA Bamber Thakur in which he and a security officer received bullet injuries.

The SIT headed by DIG Soumya Sambasivan would have SP of Bilaspur Sandeep Dhawal, DSP Chander Paul and Inspector Harnam Singh as its members. The probe by the team would be supervised by Additional Director General of Police Gyaneshwar Singh.