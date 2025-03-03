3 held for attacking power company staff during inspection in Thane

Thane, Mar 3 (PTI) Police have arrested three persons for allegedly attacking the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) personnel while they were conducting an inspection in Thane district, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Friday when the MSEDCL team visited Kunde village in Bhiwandi taluka.

During inspection, they found instances of power theft, with nearly half-a-dozen houses not having electricity meters installed, Ganesh police station's inspector Sandeepan Sonawane said.

As per the protocol, the personnel disconnected the illegal power supply and removed the connection wires.

This action enraged some persons, who allegedly confronted the MSEDCL personnel, hurled abuses at them and assaulted them, the official said.

The MSEDCL team then approached the village panchayat officials. But the accused, along with other villagers, followed them to the panchayat office and again abused, threatened and assaulted the officials, injuring some of them, the police said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the MSEDCL team on Saturday, the police arrested three persons and registered an FIR against the accused under various Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections, the official said.

Efforts were on to apprehend another accused in the case, the police added.