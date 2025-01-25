3 held for attacking, robbing couple in Delhi park

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Three people have been arrested for attacking and robbing a couple near Jheel Park in Delhi's northeast, an official said on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 7 pm on Friday when four men attacked Karan (38) and his wife with a knife.

The robbers stole Karan's mobile phone and his wife's handbag which contained cash and other items near the Jheel Park area close to Welcome Metro Station, they said.

The injured couple was rushed to JPC Hospital and discharged after treatment.

A case was registered at Welcome Police Station, and a team was formed to investigate.

"Using CCTV footage and local intelligence, the team tracked and apprehended three suspects -- Asif alias Falak (23), Aman (22), and Faisal (22), all residents of Welcome,” a senior police officer said.

The team recovered the stolen mobile phone, Rs 1,000 cash, a mobile charger, and a button-actuated knife used in the crime, the officer said.

During interrogation, the suspects confessed to the robbery and revealed information about their absconding associate. Notably, Asif was previously involved in two criminal cases, the officer said.

Efforts are on to nab the absconding accused. PTI BM NB NB