Three arrested for attempting to abduct bride in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar: Three men were on Monday arrested for allegedly attempting to abduct a bride from a beauty parlour in Chapar here, police said.

The accused, identified as Nikhil, Shivam and Abhishek, also vandalised the parlour before fleeing, they said.

Circle Officer Rajkumar Sav said a case has been registered against the accused.

According to a complaint filed by the woman’s family, she came from Bijopur village to the beauty parlour for her bridal makeup when four men arrived in a car and attempted to abduct her.

They allegedly assaulted one of her relatives and vandalised the parlour. However, the bride resisted and managed to escape. The accused then fled, leaving their vehicle behind, he said.

The accused opposed the bride's marriage, which was later solemnised under police protection, the officer added.