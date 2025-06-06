3 held for attempting to extort Rs 1 lakh from meat seller in Faridabad

Faridabad, Jun 6 (PTI) Police have arrested three people for allegedly demanding Rs 1 lakh from a meat selling here, officials said on Friday.

According to police, Anil, a resident of Rajiv Colony and a meat seller by profession, had filed a complaint on May 30 and said that an unknown person had called him on WhatsApp and demanded Rs 1 lakh.

On Wednesday night, Mohammad Akshay (28), Sumit (30) and Mohammad Salman (28) came to his meat shop in a black Scorpio car and forcibly took Rs 10,000 from him in the name of Rohit and Vicky. They also threatened to kill him if Rs 1 lakh extortion was not given to them, Anil told the police.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered and the trio was arrested.

"During interrogation, the accused revealed that they are all friends. They had demanded extortion of Rs 1 lakh from the shopkeeper on the instructions of Vicky to establish their dominance," a spokesperson of Faridabad police said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.