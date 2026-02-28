3 held for cable theft at DMRC depot in Azadpur

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) A scrap dealer and two more people were arrested for allegedly stealing cables and other equipment from a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) depot in north Delhi's Azadpur, police said on Saturday.

According to the Metro Unit of the Delhi Police, the theft came to light on February 26 after CISF personnel spotted a suspicious man inside the high-security depot premises through CCTV surveillance and alerted the local police.

"During verification, a team found that nearly 100 metres of signalling cable, 60 metres of machine cable, check plates and a water meter had been stolen from the Aawas Block of the depot," an officer said.

A case was registered at the Azadpur Metro Police Station.

The police first arrested Ali Ahmad and Sanwar, aged 25 and 24. A 66-year-old scrap dealer, Baksood Hussain, was arrested at their instance for allegedly purchasing the stolen property. PTI BM VN VN