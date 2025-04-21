3 held for celebratory firing during wedding in Jammu

Jammu, Apr 21 (PTI) Three people were on Monday arrested for allegedly firing into the air during a wedding celebration in the outskirts of Jammu city, police said.

The incident, which happened in Gharota on Sunday night and created panic among wedding guests, came to light after a video surfaced on social media, they said.

Taking cognizance of the incident, the police registered a case, identified the accused and nabbed them, they said.

Those arrested have been identified as Mohan Singh, Santokh Singh, and Bahadur Singh, the police said.

They allegedly fired several rounds from a pistol and a revolver, both of which have been recovered, they added.

Jammu police have warned of strict action against those involved in celebratory firing or any act endangering public safety. PTI AB NB NB