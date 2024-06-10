3 held for elderly couple's murder in Himachal’s Bilaspur

Bilaspur (HP), Jun 10 (PTI) Three men have been arrested for allegedly killing an elderly couple in Chandpur village here, police said on Monday.

One of the accused is the couple’s neighbour, they said, adding the three men were caught from Punjab.

Some cash and jewellery were recovered from their possession, police said.

Those arrested have been identified as Manoj Kumar (34) Suman Kumar (22) and Bhura Ram (37), police said, adding that they are looking for the murder weapon.

On Sunday, when milk seller Rooplal did not deliver milk, some villagers went to his house but found neither him nor his wife Kamala Devi.

When they went to the cowshed, built adjacent to the house, the elderly couple was found lying soaked in blood.

A case of murder was registered on Sunday and investigation is underway to know the reason behind the murder, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Headquarters, Madan Dhiman said. PTI COR BPL NB NB