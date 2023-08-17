3 held for elderly woman's murder during robbery in Mumbai; 1 of them worked at victim's shop

Mumbai, Aug 17 (PTI) Police have arrested three persons -- two from Rajasthan and one from Mumbai -- in connection with the murder of a 70-year-old woman and robbery of nearly Rs 3 crore at her home in Tardeo here, an official said on Thursday.

One of the accused, Sumeet Tatwal, was an employee at an imitation jewellery shop run by the woman's husband, Madan Mohan Agarwal (75), and their distant relative in the Kalbadevi area, he said.

The incident occurred on Sunday at 'Yusuf Manzil' building in Tardeo in south Mumbai where three men barged into the house of Madan Mohan Agarwal and committed robbery after killing his wife Surekha, the official said.

The trio made away with Rs 2.79 crore worth of gold and diamond jewellery besides Rs 7 lakh in cash. The elderly woman died of suffocation after being tied and gagged with cello tape during the robbery, he said.

During the probe, the police arrested 37-year-old Tatwal from suburban Malad on Wednesday. Tatwal, who hails from Rajasthan, hatched the conspiracy to commit robbery at his employer's home though he himself was not present at the crime spot, said the official.

During Tatwal's interrogation, it came to light that he had called three persons from his native state to commit robbery at the home of the senior citizen couple, he said.

The accused persons had deposited the stolen cash in Tatwal's bank account, said the official.

While tracking the accused, the police traced their locations in Pune, Indore, Ujjain and Rajasthan, and quickly dispatched teams to those places to nab them.

One of the teams went to Jhalawar in Rajasthan, from where they arrested two accused -- Raju alias Raja Ram Meghwal (35) and his aide Surendra Singh (37) -- with the help of their local counterparts, he said.

Police have recovered 1.81 kg of the stolen jewellery from the arrested persons, he said, adding a search was on for the fourth accused in the case. PTI DC RSY