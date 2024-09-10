3 held for firing at club's staff in east Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Three men were arrested for allegedly firing at the staff of a club in east Delhi's Jhilmil Industrial Area over bill payment, police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Shahrukh (30) and Tanish (22), the residents of Ghaziabad, and Sangam Chahar (22), a resident of Baghpat, they said.

On Friday, the police got information regarding firing at a club in the Jhilmil Industrial area.

The complainant, who works as a bouncer at the club, stated that around 11.45 pm, four people came to the club in a white car and two of them fired eight to ten rounds towards him with the intention to kill him and the other bouncers present at the gate of the club, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, the police analysed over 100 CCTV cameras and identified two accused.

trap was laid and three accused were apprehended, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Surender Choudhary said.

Tanish disclosed that on August 22, there was birthday of Sangam and they, along with other friends, had a party at the Club. A total bill of party was about Rs 1,70,000. Tanish had refused to pay bill and asked owner of club that he has to keep booked a table for them in future for their enjoyment, the DCP said.

During this, a heated argument had taken place between Tanish and the owner. Tanish, along with his associates Shahrukh, Sangam and Adil, made a plan to teach the lesson to the owner of club, police said.

On Thursday, all four accused assembled near Apsara border and reached the Club. Tanish and Adil were having pistols and fired over the staff of the Club, they said.

A purported video of the firing incident circulated on different social media platforms showed three to four men pointing their guns towards three bouncers, including a woman. PTI NIT AS AS