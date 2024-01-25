3 held for firing at deputy sarpanch in Nagpur; cops unearth 'contract killing' plot

Nagpur, Jan 25 (PTI) Police have arrested three persons for allegedly attempting to kill the 42-year-old deputy sarpanch of a village in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, officials said.

The incident took place in Mangarul village on Tuesday morning when two motorcycle-borne persons shot at the victim and fled, they said.

The deputy sarpanch received injuries on his face and was hospitalised.

Investigations revealed that one of the accused gave a "contract" to two persons to kill the victim after the latter defeated him in the gram panchayat election and reported about his illegal liquor trade to police, officials from Umred police station said.

The accused allegedly offered Rs 4 lakh to the two persons to kill the deputy sarpanch, an official said.

The person who plotted the attack and the two assailants were arrested on Wednesday and booked on charges of attempt to murder, he said. PTI COR GK