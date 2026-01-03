3 held for high-value burglary in south Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Three people have been arrested for allegedly committing a high-value burglary at the residence of an elderly woman in south Delhi, and stolen jewellery, cash and scooter — totalling over Rs 30 lakh — have been recovered from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Ishaq alias Kalua (24), Pawan (26) and Bharat alias Vicky (23).

Police said on Saturday that Pawan and Bharat are active 'bad characters' (BCs) of Ambedkar Nagar police station.

According to police, the case pertains to a burglary reported on January 1, when an elderly woman lodged a complaint stating that she found the handle of the main gate broken and household articles scattered after returning home from outside in the morning.

Her lifelong savings in the form of gold and silver jewellery and cash were found missing, the complaint mentioned.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation was initiated.

CCTV footage from nearby areas was analysed, which showed three suspects entering the complainant's house around 3 am with mufflers wrapped around their faces.

The suspects were tracked across multiple CCTV cameras, eventually leading to their identification through technical surveillance and local intelligence inputs, police said.

On specific information, the three accused were arrested in the Pushp Vihar area of Saket while they were riding on a stolen scooter and carrying the stolen jewellery and cash.

Police said the recovered items included gold jewellery weighing about 228.83 grams and silver jewellery weighing about 708 grams, and cash amounting to Rs 1.15 lakh, besides the stolen scooter.

Further investigation revealed that the accused were also involved in another theft case registered at Malviya Nagar police station, which has also been solved with their arrest, police said.

Police said efforts are on to verify the involvement of the accused in other similar cases.