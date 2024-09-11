3 held for house-breaking, vehicle thefts in Thane and Navi Mumbai

Thane, Sep 11 (PTI) Police have detected a number of house-breaking and vehicle theft cases in Maharashtra's Thane and Navi Mumbai with the arrest of three persons, an official said.

During the probe into a house-breaking theft in Wagle Estate area of Thane city, the police worked on several leads and got a tip that the accused had fled to Satara.

A police team was immediately rushed to Satara and the three persons, in the age group of 19 to 25 years, were apprehended from there on Sunday, senior police inspector Vikas Ghodke said on Tuesday.

During interrogation, they accused told the police of their involvement in 10 cases of house-breaking and vehicle thefts in the limits of Kasarwadavali, Kapurbawdi, Srinagar, Vashind-Shahapur and Rabale police stations, he said.

They were also wanted in cases registered against them at two other police stations in Thane and neighbouring Mumbai, the police said. PTI COR GK