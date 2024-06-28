3 held for hurting religious sentiments in Samba

Jammu, Jun 28 (PTI) Three persons were held for hurting religious sentiments of a community in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district, officials on Friday said.

Some persons informed the police about the carcass of a cow lying in the general area of Triloke di Chapri in Samba, promoting them to register an FIR, they said.

A special team was constituted and investigation was taken up. The police team reached the spot and recovered the carcass, the officials said.

Using technical and physical aid, several suspects were zeroed in and were questioned. Two persons namely Rohit and Ajay were apprehended and were put to sustained questioning, the officials said, adding they disclosed that they were hired by Rajan Sambyal of Garh Mandi to dispose off the body of his deceased cow. As a result, few body parts of cow carcass came into the notice of public, thus hurting the religious sentiments of a particular community, the officials said.

Further, all three persons have been apprehended and legal proceedings have been initiated under law, they added.