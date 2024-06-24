3 held for kidnapping, buying street hawker's child from west Delhi's Tagore Garden

New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) Three people, including a woman, were arrested for allegedly kidnapping and selling a one-year-old child near the Tagore Garden Metro Station of west Delhi, police on Monday said.

The accused have been identified as Manish Kumar Gupta, 27, and Mohit Tiwari, who kidnapped the child and sold it to a 40-year-old woman Shobha for Rs 3 lakh in Sitamarhi in Bihar.

"On June 13, an information was received at Rajouri Garden Police Station that two persons on a motorcycle kidnapped a one-year-old child from a family which was sleeping by a roadside near Tagore Garden Metro Station," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said.

According to police, the complainant Poonam, who hawks goods at red lights, said she was sleeping on the road divider near the metro station on June 13, when she someone took away her child from her arms and fled on a motorcycle.

In their investigation, police scoured over 100 CCTV footage from the road and shortlisted some 300 motorcycles and zeroed in on one Manish Kumar Gupta.

On the basis of suspicion, Gupta was arrested from his house in northwest Delhi's Narela.

"The accused revealed that he committed the crime with co-accused Mohit Tiwari," the DCP said.

Tiwari, who was subsequently arrested from Gonda in Uttar Pradesh, told police that they had sold the child to one Shobha of Bihar's Sitamarhi.

Upon her arrest, Shobha revealed she had purchased the child for Rs 3 lakh, the DCP said.