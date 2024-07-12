3 held for killing 2 brothers in UP

Ghaziabad, Jul 12 (PTI) Three men, including a father-son duo, have been arrested for killing two brothers in the Sihani road area here, an official said on Thursday.

Vikas, 30, and his cousin Naveen, 27, were shot on Thursday night following an argument. The brothers succumbed to injuries at a hospital, the official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City Zone) Kunwar Dhananjay Singh said, "The duo had a rivalry with one Anuj and his family." A case of murder was lodged against Anuj, his father Omvir and their accomplice Kuldeep, Singh said. PTI COR CDN RHL