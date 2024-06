Kolar (Karnataka), Jun 22 (PTI) A hermit, who headed the Ananda Marga ashram at Malur in Kolar district, was beaten to death allegedly over a property dispute on Saturday, police said.

Swami Chinmayananda was bludgeoned to death when he was in the rest room.

Police arrested Dharma Pranavananda Swami, Arun Kumar and Praneshwarananda Swami in connection with the case.

Police personnel have been deployed in view of tension in the Ashram. PTI GMS GMS ROH