3 held for killing Nigerian national after dispute over drug deal

New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) Delhi Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested three people in connection with the murder of a Nigerian national in Nilothi Extension area a week ago, officials said. Sunday Ernest Morah, 40, who lived in Chandra Vihar area, was chased and shot dead inside a garment shop by two men on June 6. The other helped them in fleeing.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Jimmy Chiram said the three accused have been identified as Mohit, Rajesh and Abhishek, who were earlier arrested in separate cases of murder and the NDPS Act in Delhi.

During investigations, it was found that Morah was facing a case of cheating in Uttar Pradesh. He used to live in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar but shifted to Delhi's Chandra Vihar a few months ago.

The DCP said the three accused disclosed on sustained interrogation that Morah used to sell drugs and had taken money from them for providing a contraband but he neither made the delivery to them nor returned their money.

Mohit is a drug addict, the DCP said, adding Rajesh and Abhishek used to provided logistics support in procuring the drugs.

As per their plan, they gathered at a market in Nilothi Extension, expecting Morah will come. On seeing the trio, Morah started running and hid inside a shop. But two of them chased him and shot, another officer said.

The attackers also opened fire in air to scare the people while fleeing away from the spot, the officer said. Morah had received three bullet injuries, two on the abdomen and one on the leg. He was rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries the next day.

The officer said during the course of investigations, the team analysed around 150 CCTV camera footages near the place of incident and obtained a picture of accused persons.

The trio were nabbed from Uttam Nagar on Tuesday on a secret input, he added.