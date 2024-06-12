3 held for killing teen in Delhi's Jahangirpuri

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Three youths were on Wednesday arrested for allegedly stabbing a 15-year-old boy to death in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area.

Abhishek (20), Nathu (19) and Dev (18) were arrested from Bhalswa Dairy area, they said.

On Tuesday evening, Manish Kumar was stabbed to death in Jahangirpuri's H Block.

The accused told police that about a month ago, Manish had slapped Abhishek's younger brother over a minor issue. So, take a revenge, Abhishek hatched the plan to kill the teenager, police said.

The trio spotted Manish sitting alone in a park yesterday. They attacked him with a knife and Manish died on the spot, they said.

The police said that they have recovered the knife, used in the commission of the crime, and blood soaked cloth from the possession of the accused.