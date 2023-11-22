3 held for molesting junior doctors at NRS Hospital

Kolkata, Nov 22 (PTI) Three persons were arrested from the premises of the state-owned Nil Sircar Medical College and Hospital for allegedly assaulting and molesting on duty junior doctors there, police said on Wednesday.

The three persons were identified as construction workers working in a portion of the hospital where the junior doctors went late on Tuesday night, he added.

"There was allegedly a fight between the junior doctors and construction workers. The accused workers manhandled and molested the doctors then. We have arrested three of them and started an investigation," Entally police station official told PTI. A case was lodged at the police station in this connection, he added. PTI SCH KK KK