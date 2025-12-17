3 held for murder of man in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum

Chaibasa, Dec 17 (PTI) Three people were arrested on Wednesday from Goilkera area in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district for allegedly killing a 56-year-old man, police said.

The beheaded body of Harinath Lugun was found stuffed in a sack in the area on Tuesday, they said.

“We have arrested all the three accused, after a case was registered under sections of the BNS. A local court sent them to judicial custody today,” a police officer said.

The accused were allegedly involved in a scuffle with Lugun a few days ago, he said.

The weapon used in the crime has also been recovered, the officer added.

Further investigation is underway.