3 held for murder of relative after dispute in Palghar

Palghar, Jan 1 (PTI) Police have arrested three men for allegedly killing a 30-year-old relative following a dispute in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Monday.
The incident took place on Saturday in Zari area of Talasari taluka when the victim was riding pillion on a motorcycle along with his two cousins, aged 23 and 31.
A dispute arose when the victim questioned the two-wheeler being driven on a high speed. The disagreement escalated into a quarrel between the victim and the accused, the official from Talasari police station said.
The cousins and a 53-year-old uncle of the victim later allegedly attacked him with a sharp weapon, resulting in his death, he said.
After being alerted, the police rushed to the spot and sent the body to a government hospital for post-mortem examination.
The three accused were arrested on Sunday and booked under relevant provisions, the official said. PTI COR GK