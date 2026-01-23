3 held for over Rs 8-crore heist at factory in UP's Agra

Agra (UP), Jan 23 (PTI) Three persons have been arrested in connection with a heist worth over Rs 8 crore at a factory here, officials said on Friday.

Police said that over Rs 66 lakh in cash and jewellery worth Rs 7.7 crore have been recovered from the accused.

The accused, Anupam Sharma, Anurag Sharma and Sanjay Singh alias Sanju, are all residents of Agra, according to a press note issued by the police.

A case has been registered against them under sections 331(4) (punishment for house-trespass or housebreaking) and 305(A) (theft in a dwelling house, or means of transportation or place of worship, etc) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Accused Anurag Sharma already has a case registered against him.

According to a January 19 complaint, the owner of the factory discovered that the locks on the first floor of his establishment had been found broken.

When the owner visited the spot, he found that a large amount of money and jewellery had been stolen. Based on the complaint received, a case was registered in this connection at Sikandra police station.

Subsequently, police teams were formed. The accused were identified by the police teams by examining the CCTV cameras installed around the incident spot.

On the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, police, acting on a tip-off, arrested the three accused.