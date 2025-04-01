3 held for performing car stunts in Gurugram

Gurugram, Apr 1 (PTI) Three people have been arrested for allegedly performing stunts in moving cars here, police said on Tuesday.

The matter came to fore after a video purportedly showing a Thar and a Verna car performing stunts on Dwarka expressway made rounds on social media.

While two people were performing stunts, a third person was filming the act, the police said.

Taking cognizance of the matter, a case was registered at Badshahpur Police Station on Sunday and Rohan Yadav, Krishna Yadav and Hitesh Yadav were arrested, a senior police officer said.

He said by doing this stunt, they have committed the crime of risking their lives and also of others.

Three cars have been seized from their possession, the police said.

"Rohan and Krishna are real brothers. While Rohan has done BBA, Krishna has studied BCA and Hitesh is an MBA,” Gurugram police spokesperson said.

"All three have been making videos for a long time to become famous on Instagram. Action was taken against them after two videos of them performing stunts were found on their social media handles," the spokesperson said.