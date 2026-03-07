3 held for 'raping' minor in J'khand's Pakur, search underway to trace 3 other accused

Pakur, Mar 7 (PTI) Three persons have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a girl in Jharkhand's Pakur district, police said on Saturday.

Search is underway to nab three more accused in the case, they said.

The incident took place on February 17, but the FIR was lodged on Friday at Malpahadi police station, a senior police officer said.

“The minor alleged in the complaint that four people of her village (in Malpahadi area) and two others kidnapped her and then raped her in a truck," SP Nidhi Dwivedi told reporters.

"Considering the seriousness of the matter, a special investigation team (SIT) was set up. Three accused have been arrested from Malpahadi and Majhdiha areas," she said.

The accused are aged between 20 and 22 years.

"We have intensified the search operation to trace the remaining three accused," the SP added. PTI SAN RBT