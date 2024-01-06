3 held for robbing shopkeeper in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jan 6 (PTI) Three people have been arrested for robbing a shopkeeper here, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the three accused are drug addicts and they carried out the robbery to fund their addiction.

Police have recovered Rs 30,700 cash stolen from the shopkeeper and a scooty, used in the commission of crime, from them, they said.

On January 2, two accused entered the shop located near Moji wala Kuan area while their accomplice was standing outside with the scooty in which they fled after conducting the robbery, police said.

The accused were identified as Ashutosh Kataria alias Ashu, Ekant alias Chunnu, and Nitin alias Neetu, they said.

An FIR has been registered against them at sector 5 police station, they added.

"Kataria has a previous criminal record and two criminal cases registered against him. Further probe is underway,” ACP Crime Varun Dahiya. PTI COR NB