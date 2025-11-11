3 held for robbing woman of jewellery in northwest Delhi after drugging her

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Three men have been arrested for allegedly robbing a woman of her gold jewellery inside her house in Delhi’s Model Town after making her inhale an unknown substance, police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Mukesh alias Vishal alias Golu (28), a carpenter who had worked in the victim’s house previously, Amar alias Nepali (24), and Govind (24), all residents of Jahangirpuri.

Police said that during interrogation, Mukesh revealed that they entered the house on the pretext of completing some pending work after observing that the victim often stayed alone at home during the day.

The trio are habitual drug users with no previous involvement in any case.

According to police, a PCR call regarding a robbery was received from Model Town-III on November 7. The complainant, Ritu Kochar, reported that Mukesh had worked at her residence as a carpenter and visited the house again that day, along with his two associates, under the pretext of completing some pending work.

“When the victim allowed them entry, one of the men made her inhale an unknown substance, following which she lost consciousness. When she regained her senses, her gold bangles and ring were missing, and her hands were tied with her scarf,” a senior police officer said.

Based on her complaint, an FIR under relevant sections of the BNS was registered at Model Town. The trio were apprehended on November 9 in Adarsh Nagar, where they were hiding, police said.

One gold bangle each was recovered from Mukesh and Amar, while a gold ring was found with Govind. Further investigation is underway, police added.