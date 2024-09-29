3 held for Rs 21 lakh cash theft from hospital in Thane

Thane, Sep 29 (PTI) Police have arrested two former employees of a private hospital and another person for allegedly stealing Rs 21 lakh cash from a doctor's cabin at the medical facility in Thane distict of Maharashtra, an official said on Sunday.

On September 21, when the doctor went to his cabin in the hospital located at Vinay Nagar in Kashigaon, he found the room had been burgled and the cash stolen, he said.

Upon cheaking the CCTV footage, it was found that an unidentified masked person had entered the cabin and stolen the money, Kashigaon police station's senior inspector Rahulkumar Patil said in a release.

A probe indicated that some known person might have committed the theft, he said.

The police first nabbed a 32-year-old former employee of the hospital from his native place at Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh on September 24.

During his interrogation, it came to light that the doctor's former driver, aged 28 and hailing from Katihar in Bihar, wore the mask and committed the theft.

The driver and another 34-year-old man from UP, who was also involved in the crime, were subsequently arrested.

The police recovered Rs 18 lakh of the stolen cash from the accused and also seized an auto-rickshaw, the mask and other items used in the crime, the official said.

A case has been registered against the three accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the police added. PTI COR GK