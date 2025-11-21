3 held for sharing bank accounts to 'digital arrest' scamsters for commission

Indore, Nov 21 (PTI) Three men were arrested in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh on Friday for allegedly providing their bank accounts on commission to a gang involved in a 'digital arrest' scam, a police officer said.

The accused have been identified as Sadik Patel, Shahid Khan and Sohel Khokhar, inspector Sarita Singh said.

The trio had provided their bank accounts to the gang that defrauded a retired medical officer from the city of Rs 4.32 crore using the 'digital arrest' method of conning people.

"The accused used to take commission of four to five per cent from the digital arrest gang on the amount deposited into their accounts," the inspector added.

A detailed investigation is underway against the accused.

In 'digital arrest', the scammers impersonate law enforcement officials, threaten victims over audio or video calls and hold them digitally captive under the pretext of interrogation. PTI HWP LAL NP