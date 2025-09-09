3 held for stabbing 28-year-old man in Delhi over quarrel during Ganesh Visarjan procession

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested three people for allegedly stabbing a 28-year-old man multiple times in east Delhi's Trilokpuri area following a quarrel during a Ganesh Visarjan procession, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Amit (40), Vikas alias Vikku (27) and Varun (19), were arrested on September 7.

The incident occurred on Sunday around 12.05 am near Kali Mata Mandir in Trilokpuri when the accused surrounded Kapil, the victim, while he was returning home.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania said, "Acting on Amit's instigation, the other two restrained Kapil. Varun then stabbed Kapil repeatedly with a knife, inflicting serious injuries on his abdomen, thigh, leg and forearm." Kapil managed to escape and reached his sister's home in Trilokpuri, from where his friends rushed him to LBS Hospital. He was later referred to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for advanced treatment, the DCP said.

Police said the stabbing was the result of an altercation during a Ganesh Visarjan procession earlier on September 6. Following the quarrel, the accused conspired to attack him.

Based on eyewitness accounts and medical records, a case was registered under relevant sections at Mayur Vihar Police Station.

The teams scanned CCTV footage, mounted technical surveillance and relied on ground intelligence to zero in on the suspects. By Sunday evening, all three were arrested from a DDA Park near Star City Mall, police said.

During interrogation, police recovered the knife used in the attack when Varun led the police to the spot where he had hidden it.

According to police, Amit, employed as a sweeper, had previously been involved in a murder case. Vikas, who works in tent decoration, has been involved in five other criminal cases, while Varun, unemployed, has also been booked earlier in a murder case.

Further investigation is underway, police added. PTI SSJ HIG