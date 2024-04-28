3 held for tampering with ATM in Delhi to dupe people

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Three men have been arrested for allegedly tampering with ATM machines for duping people, police said on Saturday.

Vishal Negi (30), Amit Mehra (37) and Vijay Kumar (26) used to damage card reader slots in ATMs so that when someone puts their card in, it gets stuck there, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Ankit Chauhan said.

“Later, they would secretly see the PIN number and ask the customer to raise a complaint with the bank. If the customer leaves the ATM without removing the card, the accused used to remove it later and make the transactions," the DCP said.

On April 19, at around 7 pm a PCR call regarding an attempt to break into an ATM and gunfire in the area was received at Hauz Khas police station, he said.

Police team was sent to the spot and investigation suggested that two people were attempting to tamper with the ATM and some people tried to nab them, one of them fired a shot in the air and fled.

"Several CCTV footage were checked and then the three accused were arrested,” the DCP said.

During interrogation, they disclosed that they purchased a pistol from Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur and committed more than 25 such thefts in Rohini, Southwest, East, Northeast and south districts area, police said.

A semi automatic pistol with three live cartridges used in commission of crime, a car, four keypad mobile phones, three SIM cards and other tools to damage ATMs were recovered from them, they said. PTI BM NB