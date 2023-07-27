3 held for thefts worth over Rs 3 lakh in Palghar

Palghar, Jul 27 (PTI) Police have arrested three persons for stealing valuables and other items worth more than Rs 3 lakh from a house and a company in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said on Thursday.

Some persons broke into a house in Naleshwar Nagar at Virar Phata on July 23 night and allegedly stole jewellery worth Rs 1.27 lakh, senior police inspector Pramod Badakh said.

The crime branch officials worked on several leads, including the CCTV footage and technical and intelligence inputs.

They arrested two persons, aged 26 and 32, on Tuesday and recovered booty worth Rs 1.10 lakh from them, the official said.

It has come to light that more than 10 cases of house-breaking thefts and auto-rickshaw thefts have been registered against them in Ratnagiri, Mumbai, Thane and Palghar, the police said.

In another incident, plastic granules worth Rs 2.16 lakh were stolen from the premises of a company here on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday.

The crime branch carried out a probe and arrested a 35-year-old person on Tuesday. The entire booty and a vehicle used in the crime were recovered from the accused, the official said. PTI COR GK