3 held from Pune, Mumbai in motorbike theft cases; 1 of them linked to Rajasthan drug matter

Mumbai, Oct 17 (PTI) Three persons hailing from Rajasthan were arrested from Pune and Mumbai in motorbike theft cases here and it was later revealed one of them was a wanted accused in a drug case filed in the western state, police said on Tuesday.

Two of them were arrested from Kothrud in Pune, where they had arrived to commit robbery, while the third suspect was nabbed from suburban Andheri in Mumbai on Monday, they said.

According to an Andheri police station official, the arrested accused were identified as Ramesh Radhyshyam Menariya (31), Himmat Bherwal Gujjar (32) and Heeralal Kishanlal Ahir (24), all hailing from Chittorgarh in Rajasthan.

All of them are history-sheeters and police have recovered two expensive motorbikes from their possession in Rajasthan which they had stolen from Andheri and Marine Drive in the metropolis, he said.

In August, a man approached the Andheri police saying someone had stolen his high-end motorbike.

During investigation, the police came to know two men were coming to Pune to commit robbery and one of them may be involved in the motorbike theft cases filed in Mumbai. The Andheri police laid a trap and nabbed the duo and later arrested their third accomplice from Mumbai, said the official.

During the probe, the police found Gujjar was listed as a wanted accused in a case related to seizure of 100 kg opium in Rajasthan and was on the run for the last two years, the official said.

The trio has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 379 (punishment for theft) and further investigation was underway, he added. PTI ZA RSY