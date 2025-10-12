3 held in attempt-to-murder case in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Three men have been arrested in an attempt to murder case in southwest Delhi's Naraina, an official said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Ashish (26), Sumit (24), and Kunal (25), all residents of Jawar Camp.

According to the police, they were involved in a firing incident targeting the victim, Ranjit, in September.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team laid a trap near Ring Road on Saturday evening and apprehended the trio, the official added.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they were trying to establish dominance in the Naraina and Kirti Nagar areas by forming a group of local youngsters. Ranjit, who had earlier worked with Ashish, allegedly switched sides and started working with their rival, Vikas.

Enraged by this, the accused confronted Ranjit near his house and allegedly opened fire to create panic in the locality.

Police said Ashish and Sumit, who are brothers, worked as drivers, while Kunal is a college student.

Further investigation is underway.