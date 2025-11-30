3 held in Gorakhpur with heroin worth Rs 1.5 crore

Lucknow, Nov 30 (PTI) Three alleged drug traffickers were arrested from Vibhuti Khand area here, with 550 grams of heroin valued at around Rs 1.5 crore in their possession, officials said on Sunday.

The Gorakhpur Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) , which made the arrests, identified the three as Mohd Anas, 24, and Nasir Ali, 55, both from Tikra Usma village in Barabanki, and 21-year-old Mohd Arslan of Lucknow.

They were intercepted near BBD Viraj Tower on the Kisan Path stretch on Saturday, the ANTF said.

Police recovered 550 grams of heroin, a car, four Android mobile phones and Rs 8,900 in cash from their possession.

During interrogation, the three told police that they were on their way to sell the drug when they were caught.

Nasir, Anas, and Arsalan were booked at Vibhuti Khand Police Station under sections 8, 21, 29 and 60 of the NDPS Act, officials said. PTI ABN VN VN