3 held in Mirzapur over obscene YouTube content

Mirzapur (UP), Sep 26 (PTI) Police have arrested three absconding accused, each carrying a reward of Rs 25,000, in connection with a case of objectionable remarks and songs uploaded on YouTube by local singer Saroj Sargam that allegedly insulted Hindu deities, officials said on Friday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Somen Verma told reporters that they were involved in producing and promoting obscene content against Goddess Durga during the ongoing festive season, which police said was "an attempt to incite social and religious discord".

The matter came to light earlier this month after the video circulated on the internet.

Following an FIR lodged at Madihan police station, Sargam and six others, including her husband Ram Milan Bind, had already been arrested, while three others were on the run with cash rewards announced on them, the SSP said.

On Friday, police teams arrested Rajveer Singh Yadav (45), editor of "Yadav Shakti" magazine and author of a controversial book, from Sitapur, while two others - Sonu (21), nephew of Saroj's husband and co-operator of her YouTube channel, and Shashank Prajapati (34), operator of a local studio in Prayagraj - were also held.

"Rajveer Yadav played the key role in writing objectionable material, financing the operation and instigating Saroj Sargam. He has been identified as the mastermind of the case," Verma said.

The accused have been sent to jail after recovery of objectionable literature, electronic equipment and musical instruments, police added.