3 held in murder of elderly woman in Aizawl

Aizawl, Aug 20 (PTI) Three persons were held in connection with the murder of an elderly woman in the southern outskirts of Aizawl, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, Runliani (80), was found dead in her house at Maubawk locality on Tuesday, they said.

She was found lying in a pool of blood with her throat slit.

Police said that the three suspects are being interrogated, but no breakthrough has been made till now.

Runliani ran an eatery inside her house and was living with her daughter and grandson, according to police.

The incident happened while her daughter was out to tend a nearby kitchen garden. PTI CORR SOM