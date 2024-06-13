3 held in Noida with 800 kg cannabis sourced from Odisha

Noida, Jun 13 (PTI) Noida Police on Thursday said they have seized 800 kgs of cannabis, valued at approximately Rs 4 crore in the black market, and arrested three people transporting it.

The cannabis was concealed in the truck along with 2,000 litres of pesticide which they were bringing from Odisha, they said.

The truck was intercepted at Sector 62 roundabout by Noida Police's Crime Response Team (CRT) along with officials of the local Sector 58 police station late Wednesday night.

"Three accused have been arrested by the CRT and Sector 58 team and about eight quintal ganja (worth Rs 4 crore) and pesticide (worth Rs 60 lakh) have been recovered from them. A truck and a vehicle have also been recovered from them," DCP (Noida) Vidya Sagar Mishra said.

Additional DCP (Noida) Manish Kumar Mishra said besides the truck, a Maruti Ciaz car has also been impounded.

"This car worked as an escort vehicle for the truck, preceding the truck all through their route to raise alarm about any impending police or security check," he told reporters.

On the cost of seized contraband, ADCP Mishra said, "The price of cannabis varies in black market depending on its quality. This cannabis is of good quality." Those arrested have been identified as gang leader Sudama Choudhary, Anish and Praveen Paswan, according to police.

Choudhary and Paswan hail from Bhojpur in Bihar, while Anish is a native of Haryana’s Nuh, the police said.

DCP Mishra said gang leader Sudama Choudhary has on previous occasions also been arrested for similar offences.

"He was released from jail two months ago in connection with a case lodged at Noida's Expressway Police Station," he added.

The police said the impounded truck is registered in Rajasthan while the car is registered in Bihar.

An FIR has been lodged at the Sector 58 police station against the accused under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the police said, adding further legal proceedings are underway. PTI KIS NB NB