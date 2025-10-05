3 held in Tamil Nadu over murder of Andaman hotelier

Port Blair, Oct 5 (PTI) Three residents of Andaman and Nicobar Islands were arrested in Tamil Nadu in connection with the killing of a Port Blair-based hotelier, police said.

Niamat Ali (49), co-owner of a hotel in Shadipur area of Port Blair, was allegedly murdered in Chennai in July.

The accused were arrested on October 3 by officers of Khilambatham police station in Tambaram district of Tamil Nadu with assistance from the Andaman and Nicobar Police, officials said.

As per the police investigation, Ali travelled to Chennai on July 27 on a business trip and went missing the same day.

His family members reported the matter at Aberdeen Police Station in Port Blair, and initially, a missing case was registered on July 28.

Subsequently, a special police team was deputed to Chennai to trace the missing person.

“The analysis of CCTV footage in Chennai confirmed that Niamat Ali had travelled from Chennai airport to Vandalur area, where he was last seen with a student,” a senior police officer said.

“The student gave vital leads, and based on technical and circumstantial evidence and witness statements, the team identified the three suspects. Later, it was revealed that Niyamat Ali was smothered to death by the accused in a car, which was dumped at the Andhra Pradesh- Odisha border along with the body,” he said.

Police suspect business rivalry behind the murder.

Further investigation is underway. PTI SN RBT