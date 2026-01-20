3 held over 'illegal' church construction in Pilibhit

Pilibhit (UP), Jan 20 (PTI) Three people were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly carrying out illegal construction of a church in the Amariya Police Station area, police said.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Natasha Goyal said the matter came to light on January 17 following a complaint by Sarjeet Singh, a resident of Tirkunia Nasir village.

Sarjeet Singh alleged that Munna Masih, Jamuna Prasad, and Arjun Singh Rana were illegally constructing a church in Navadia Jithania village.

Based on the complaint, Amariya police registered a case and initiated an investigation.

The construction was stopped, and notices were issued to the accused warning them against continuing the work.

However, Goyal said that despite repeated warnings, the accused resumed construction clandestinely.

When asked to produce permission documents, they failed to submit any valid approval.

The accused only produced land-related papers in the name of a trust, while no special permission from the government or the district administration -- mandatory for the construction of a religious structure -- was found.

The police on Tuesday arrested Munna Masih, Jamuna Prasad and Arjun Singh Rana, a resident of Uttarakhand, from the construction site.