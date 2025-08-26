3 held, Rs 7.3 lakh valuables seized 4 months after burglary in Thane

Thane, Aug 26 (PTI) Four months after burglary at a house in Maharashtra's Thane district, police have cracked the case by arresting three persons and recovering stolen valuables of Rs 7.3 lakh from them, officials said on Tuesday.

An unidentified person broke into the house located at Waldhuni in Kalyan on April 16 and fled with gold and silver items valued at Rs 12.69 lakh kept in a cupboard.

"A case was registered at the Mahatma Phule Chowk Police Station after the burglary, and based on CCTV footage of the area, we were able to trace some suspects who arrived at the scene on a scooty," a police official said.

Further technical surveillance and local intelligence inputs led the investigators to Nalla Sopara in neighbouring Palghar district where the nabbed Sajid Akbar Sheikh (34), alleged to be directly involved in the burglary, on August 8, a police release said.

Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Rishikesh Chaudhary and Preeti Kadam, who were allegedly involved in the disposal of the stolen goods, it said.

The main accused is currently absconding and efforts are on to apprehend him, the police said.

The police have so far recovered gold and silver items valued at Rs 7.3 lakh from the accused, the release said.

During the investigation, the police also found the involvement of the accused persons in another case registered at the same police station, it said. PTI COR GK