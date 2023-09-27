3 held with 1.87 kg heroin in Punjab's Ferozepur

Ferozepur (Punjab), Sep 27 (PTI) Three men have been arrested in Punjab's Ferozepur and heroin weighing 1.87 kg has been seized from their possession, a police official said on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Randhir Kumar said acting on inputs, police nabbed the three men -- Gurcharan Singh, Sukhdev Singh and Sunil Singh alias Lovely, all residents of Fazilka district -- when they were headed towards Saide ke village in Guruharsahai sub-division on a two-wheeler.

"During a search, police recovered 1.87 kg of heroin from them," the SP said. A case has been registered against the trio, he added. PTI COR CHS RC RC