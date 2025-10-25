3 held with arms, drug peddler with brown sugar in Jharkhand

Jamshedpur/Seraikela, Oct 25 (PTI) Three persons carrying arms and ammunition and a suspected drug peddler were arrested in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharswan districts, police said on Saturday.

The trio was held from an area under Sitaramdera police station limits in Jamshedpur in East Singhbhum district on Friday, they said.

Police recovered a country-made pistol, live cartridges, a knife and three mobile phones from their possession, an officer said.

The 25-year-old drug peddler was arrested from Kapali police outpost area in Seraikela-Kharswan district on Friday, he said.

The accused was caught with 12.26 gm of brown sugar, the officer said.

He was remanded to judicial custody on Saturday, after a case was registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, police said. PTI BS RBT