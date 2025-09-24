3 held with heroin worth Rs 11.4 crore in Mizoram's Champhai

Aizawl, Sep 24 (PTI) Assam Rifles troops seized 1.37 kg of heroin worth Rs 11.4 crore in Mizoram's Champhai district near the Myanmar border, a statement issued by the paramilitary force said on Wednesday.

Acting on reliable inputs, the Assam Rifles troops noticed movement of three persons in Zokhawthar town and arrested them while trying to pick up a concealed package on Tuesday, it said.

A thorough search of the area led to the recovery of the heroin, which was estimated to be worth about Rs 11.4 crore, it said.

The seized consignment, along with the three accused, were handed over to Customs and Narcotics department in Champhai on the same day, the statement added. PTI CORR RG