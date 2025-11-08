3 held with heroin worth Rs 6 cr in Assam

Guwahati, Nov 8 (PTI) Three suspected drug peddlers were arrested with heroin worth Rs 6 crore in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

The arrests were made in Cachar district, though Sarma did not specify when the operation was carried out.

"Hopes of getting high BUSTED! @CacharPolice seized 1.2 kg of heroin worth Rs 6 crore and arrested 3 drug peddlers," Sarma said in a post on X.

"Kudos to @assampolice for giving drug traffickers the GPS rerouting of their lives, that ends at the police station," he added. PTI SSG SSG SOM